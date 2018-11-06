LIBERTY, MO (AP) — Marian Velder, a 59-year-old woman from Liberty voted for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley because she is "done" with Democrats.
"I have had it up to here," said Velder, while putting her hand above her head. "I am never voting for a Democrat again."
Velder said she once voted for Democrats but President Donald Trump has her eyes to an "undercurrent of liberalism" across the country. She said Democrats no longer stand for the idealism she believed in past decades.
Nicholas Bowers, of Liberty, said he voted for Democrat U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in part because he was disappointed with how Hawley conducted himself since being elected state attorney general in 2016.
Bowers, 28, a worker for Ford Motor Co., said he was upset with the attorney general's support of a right-to-work law and his "ridiculous" investigation into former Gov. Eric Greitens,' who faced several scandals before he resigned in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.