DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- Joe Biden is already backtracking after another gaffe that happened on Thursday.
Just hours after Biden spoke to Iowans at the state fair, he appeared at a small event where his comments caused controversy.
So far, it’s been more like a circus than a fair for Biden. In a crowded field with a frenetic pace, voters in Iowa are watching every move candidates make.
The crowd was excited to see Biden at the state fair on Thursday, but how were they feeling on Friday?
“Well it sounds consistent with the gaffes that’s he’s made ever since he ran for President in 1988,” said Pat Smith.
At an event Thursday night, Biden was talking about education when his history may have caught up.
He said:
"The other thing we should do is we should challenge these students. We should challenge these schools to have Advanced Placement in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you're poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. Wealthy kids, black kids Asian kids. No, I really meant it, but think how we think about it. We think now we're going to dumb it down. They can do anything anyone else can do, given a shot.”
In a race where voters are watching everything, one comment can linger.
“It’s a silly comment,” Smith said. “I mean, I’m not sure he meant anything by it but he just has a tendency to do that.”
“Yeah, I read about it in the paper this morning,” Rudy Marcinko said. “You know there’s going to be slips in the campaign, but you’ve got to vote your heart.”
“I think anything that Biden or any other candidate is going to say pales in comparison to things Trump has said and done so,” Julie Grimley said.
Biden’s campaign is backtracking the comment, saying he misspoke.
On Friday, he was asked, “Mr. Biden they say these gaffes ding your electability?” He said, “Well, that will be determined pretty soon won't it?”
It very well could; a Monmouth poll has Biden still leading the crowded race, but Senator Elizabeth Warren is less than 10 points behind.
She speaks at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.
