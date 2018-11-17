KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Volunteers spent their morning putting together 800 Thanksgiving meals on Saturday so that families across the KC metro won’t go hungry on Thanksgiving.
“You know, god puts families really on the edge there,” said Judy Akers, Executive Director of Della Lamb Community Services. “So, providing Thanksgiving or Christmas assistance really helps the families.”
Saturday morning was the pre-bagging process for Operation Thanksgiving. That means volunteers bagged up items like stuffing, onions, green beans, corn, and even cake mixes to lift the burden for families in need.
“The numbers of families in need, you would think that they would reduce, but they do grow,” Akers said. “People who are working are working at take-home pays of a thousand a month or $1,100 a month and it is just really hard to stretch for the rent and utilities and groceries.”
Among those helping was a family of five that was taking part in Operation Thanksgiving for the first year.
“It was awesome to see people from all different places and just coming together to serve people who don’t have the same thing that they have,” Crystal Cole said. “It’s really inspiring.”
The support was so overwhelming that the volunteers wrapped up the process in just one hour.
In the past, Akers said, they have received more resources for more donations. One year, they were able to bag up 1,700 meals.
However, this year, they are just grateful they can lend helping hand.
“There are tears and hugs and prayers of gratitude, and it’s really heartwarming because the families are so appreciative of what’s provided,” Akers said.
“We love this community,” Cole said. “We’ve specifically chosen to raise our family here, and to see just the diversity of people willing to share their Saturday morning where they can be doing a million other things.”
