KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is less than a week left before appeals of Jackson County property tax assessments are due.
This comes after some home valuations have spiked as much as 400%.
KCTV5 News has reported on the assessment mess for more than a month.
Volunteers will offer free help sessions at the Guadalupe Center in Kansas City to assist people with filling out the paperwork needed to submit in order to file an appeal and get a hearing in front of the Board of Equalization, the panel with the power to change your property tax assessment.
The one-page application needed to be filled out for the appeal is fairly straight forward. It asks for general information about you and your property and your opinion of fair market value. Homeowners need to have documentation to back up their claim of what fair market value is. The help sessions happening all week long will help you do that.
These are the times of the sessions:
Tuesday, July 23: 10:30a.m. – 2p.m.
5p.m.- 7p.m.
Wednesday, July 24: 10:30a.m. – 2p.m.
Thursday, July 25: 10:30a.m. – 2p.m.
Friday, July 26: 10:30a.m. – 1p.m.
2p.m. – 5p.m.
Monday, July 29: 10:30a.m. – 2p.m.
Monday is the deadline to get the appeals filed.
