KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Volunteers will be out in Westport for the first time this year, working to find a balance between safety and civil rights.
On Friday night, metal detectors went up at six intersections.
It won’t just be security there. There will also be a team watching for how the rules and the law are enforced.
Westport can get lively late at night on the weekends, so business owners pushed to privatize the public streets in its core during those limited late-night weekend hours in order to put up metal detectors.
However, concerns about civil rights held up city council approval until a compromise was worked out to have monitors on hand.
“For 40 years, AdHoc has been the bridge between the community and the criminal justice system,” said Damon Daniel with the AdHoc Group Against Crime. “We are also a site where folks, if they feel like their rights are being violated by law enforcement, can come here and file a complaint.”
The AdHoc Group against crime is also the group behind so many anti-violence vigils for murder victims. So, keeping guns out of the bar area is something they can get behind.
“Being that we are a violence prevention agency trying our best to reduce gun violence in Kansas City, why not have us work hand in hand with Westport to do the same?” Daniel said.
They have 12 monitors and two lead monitors. The monitoring program manager said they observed more than just the checkpoints when the seasonal set-up started last fall for just a short run before cold weather kicked in.
“We did have some instances where there were some issues with some patrons that were having a little too much fun,” said Jeanine Crookshank, who is also with AdHoc. “So, it was good that we were there to be sure those incidents were handled properly.”
Last year, there were four checkpoints. This year, there will be six. The monitors typically rotate, but they were all set to be out on Friday to regroup and build on what they say has been a success so far.
“I think things went really well,” Crookshank said. “No major concerns that I could see. Of course, there are always things we can improve on and we’ll have an opportunity to do that this year.”
The loudest voice on the initial civil rights concerns came from the local NAACP. The president there told KCTV5 News on Friday that the group is still opposed to any version of privatizing public streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.