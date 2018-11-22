INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- As many as a fourth of all homeless people across the country served in the armed forces and one group stepped up to help them on Thanksgiving.
This year was the first time VFW Post 1000 in Independence has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner and a lot of volunteers helped make it happen.
“I wasn’t a service member, so they did their duty, so I figured it was my turn to give back a little bit,” said Vince Hyatt, one of the volunteers.
Hyatt and several others volunteered at the VFW post for their first ever Thanksgiving dinner.
“We kind of stepped on new ground and just decided to open the doors and feed anybody,” said Commander Frank Looker. “You know veterans, widows, widowers.”
There was turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings. And, it was all donated.
“It was something wonderful,” said Benny Scott. “I helped in the kitchen. You can see it’s an open door for anyone who wants to come in and enjoy food.”
Scott is a WWII veteran who is 93 years old. He comes to the VFW a few times a week to hang out and play cards.
He had dinner with his daughter and was the life of the party on Thanksgiving.
On the day for giving thanks, being together with friends and loved ones was the most important.
“I’m thankful for my family,” Hyatt said.
Dinner was served around noon and the volunteers served until they ran out of food.
They say they had enough for about 200 people, which was not bad for their first time.
“The amount of volunteers we received and came up and wanted to help out -- it’s just been amazing,” said Commander Looker.
They said they will definitely be doing the dinner again next year because they had such a good turn out this time.
