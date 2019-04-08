KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's more about finesse than force when it comes to throwing an axe.
“The axe does most of the work for you,” Gary Campbell, who is an axe master at Woodchux, said.
“It's so much fun,” Jon Barton, who owns Woodchux, said.
Barton opened the business earlier this year.
“It’s a very fast-growing sport,” Barton said.
So fast there aren't a lot of rules in place yet.
“We saw a huge explosion in the market,” Ryan Henrich, who owns Blade and Timber, said.
That's why Henrich helped write a set of safety standards for his franchises and others.
“It's not just about being safe with you and the axe, but about you and everyone else in the room,” Henrich said.
When he saw a trending video of a woman throwing an axe and it bounced back at her, he called a meeting.
“We just got everyone on the same page to learn from it,” Henrich said.
We asked him to break down what went wrong.
“It's a rubber mat so that's going to have a lot more bounce,” Henrich said.
It also looks like the woman in the video used a lot of extra force.
“You want the axe in control,” Henrich said.
Some of the safety practices they recommend include using mulch instead of rubber mats, practicing proper throwing technique and keeping everyone in their own lane.
“Never have a double lane like that,” Henrich said.
Barton's business follows guidelines from the World Axe Throwing League.
“If it made us feel safe we did it,” Barton said.
Both owners said training and safety are mandatory for new customers.
“Once everyone's safe, they have a great time,” Barton said.
