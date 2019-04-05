FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- You’d think legislation to help protect women from violence would be a sure thing, but you might want to think again.
The Violence Against Women Act has been a source of controversy among our local lawmakers.
It was first passed in 1994 and funds all sorts of nationwide programs to help women.
One local lawmaker said the program is being “hijacked by liberals.”
Congressperson Vicky Hartzler recently voted against the act and its continued funding.
She released this statement: "VAWA has become a partisan bill hijacked by liberals with a political agenda, who seek to elevate transgender politics over the safety and well-being of women.”
The Violence Against Women Act has faced controversy this year.
Hartzler was concerned about what supporters consider transgender protections, but most of the debate has surrounded guns and what supporters call the “boyfriend loophole.”
Right now, those who are convicted of abusing spouses can be barred from buying weapons. New language would expand that to domestic partners and current and former boyfriends.
The NRA opposes it, saying the language is too broad and ripe for abuse.
“This is not a partisan issue,” said Melanie Austin with MOCSA. “Everyone knows somebody who has experienced sexual abuse and assault, if not experienced it themselves. Affects everyone at some point in their lifetime.”
MOCSA is an organization in Kansas City that supports survivors of sexual abuse. A total of 11% of their funding comes from the Violence Against Women Act.
“We provide counseling, advocacy, and education,” Austin said.
Kansas Congressperson Sharice Davids presided over the debate concerning the Violence Against Women Act. She made this statement: "Re-authorizing the Violence Against Women Act will help ensure that all survivors of violence and abuse can receive the support, protection and justice they deserve."
So, now it heads to the senate where the debate will continue.
Both sides say it’s important to protect women. However, the breakdowns appear to be who will covered and offered protections under this act, and guns.
