Kylr Yust

Kylr Yust 

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The second week of the double-murder trial of Kylr Yust begins on Monday. 

Yust is accused of killing both Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky. 

Days before Kopetsky was last seen on video surveillance leaving high school in May 2007, she filed for an order of protection against Yust saying he had strangled her.

Nine years later, prosecutors say Runions also tried to end her relationship with Yust. She was last seen leaving a friend’s house with Yust in September of 2016.

The court heard from a number of witnesses and experts about the investigation. 

On Saturday, the man who found the remains were among the last witnesses on the stand. 

The prosecution rested its case on Saturday. 

Here's a look back at some of the stories filed by KCTV5's Emily Rittman and KCTV5 photographer Rob Rhodes. 

DAY 1

The state and the defense both made their opening statements:

Prosecutors are trying to convince jurors that the same man killed two young women years apart because the women tried to end their relationships with him. Kylr Yust’s defense team is trying to prove his innocence.

DAY 2

Day two of the murder trial of Kylr Yust ended after hours of testimony from the first full day of witnesses called to take the stand in the long-awaited trial.

Kopetsky’s mother, Rhonda Beckford, was the state’s first witness. Then several of Kopetsky’s friends testified.

They described Kopetsky telling them about abuse from Yust as teenagers. Some said they did not know how to react at that age:

We heard from several of Kara’s friends who described seeing signs of abuse from Kylr Yust before Kara disappeared.

DAY 3

On Wednesday, jurors heard emotional testimony from a former girlfriend and an undercover recording of murder suspect Kylr Yust confessing to killing an ex-girlfriend to a woman who was wearing a wire:

The recording is about four to six hours long. At times it is hard to hear what is being said because one wire was under the woman’s clothing.

DAY 4

Prosecutors say two separate recordings played in court Thursday recorded murder suspect Yust confessing to killing both Kopetsky and Runions years apart.

On Thursday, jurors also heard from the mother of Runions:

Prosecutors say two separate recordings played in court Thursday recorded murder suspect Kylr Yust confessing to killing both Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions years apart.

DAY 5

On the fifth day of the Yust trial, testimony focused evidence. Jurors heard testimony from a DNA analyst, a former Kansas City, MO. Police Department master detective and additional witnesses:

Jurors will back in court Saturday morning for day six of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust who is charged with first-degree murder accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart.

DAY 6

During day six of the double murder trial of Yust, jurors heard from the mushroom hunter who discovered Kopetsky's and Runions' remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.

Jurors also saw photos of both sets of remains and the locations where they were discovered:

During day six of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust, jurors heard from the mushroom hunter who discovered Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.