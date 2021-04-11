CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The second week of the double-murder trial of Kylr Yust begins on Monday.
Yust is accused of killing both Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky.
Days before Kopetsky was last seen on video surveillance leaving high school in May 2007, she filed for an order of protection against Yust saying he had strangled her.
Nine years later, prosecutors say Runions also tried to end her relationship with Yust. She was last seen leaving a friend’s house with Yust in September of 2016.
The court heard from a number of witnesses and experts about the investigation.
On Saturday, the man who found the remains were among the last witnesses on the stand.
The prosecution rested its case on Saturday.
Here's a look back at some of the stories filed by KCTV5's Emily Rittman and KCTV5 photographer Rob Rhodes.
DAY 1
The state and the defense both made their opening statements:
DAY 2
Day two of the murder trial of Kylr Yust ended after hours of testimony from the first full day of witnesses called to take the stand in the long-awaited trial.
Kopetsky’s mother, Rhonda Beckford, was the state’s first witness. Then several of Kopetsky’s friends testified.
They described Kopetsky telling them about abuse from Yust as teenagers. Some said they did not know how to react at that age:
DAY 3
On Wednesday, jurors heard emotional testimony from a former girlfriend and an undercover recording of murder suspect Kylr Yust confessing to killing an ex-girlfriend to a woman who was wearing a wire:
DAY 4
Prosecutors say two separate recordings played in court Thursday recorded murder suspect Yust confessing to killing both Kopetsky and Runions years apart.
On Thursday, jurors also heard from the mother of Runions:
DAY 5
On the fifth day of the Yust trial, testimony focused evidence. Jurors heard testimony from a DNA analyst, a former Kansas City, MO. Police Department master detective and additional witnesses:
DAY 6
During day six of the double murder trial of Yust, jurors heard from the mushroom hunter who discovered Kopetsky's and Runions' remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.
Jurors also saw photos of both sets of remains and the locations where they were discovered:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.