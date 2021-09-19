KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Tyrann Mathieu's season started one week later, but it only took him one quarter to make an impact on the season.
Mathieu secured his third multi-interception game of his career in the first quarter of the game.
His first interception was returned for a touchdown to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead:
🚨 THE HONEY BADGER IS BACK 🚨📺: #KCvsBAL @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/kALuBBVh1Y— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2021
Mathieu's second interception did not result in a Chiefs touchdown, but it may have prevented a Ravens score.
He picked off Jackson in the end zone to end a Ravens drive:
Mathieu’s 3rd career multi-interception game: pic.twitter.com/ha66XnXNB6— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 20, 2021
