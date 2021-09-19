Chiefs Ravens Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Tyrann Mathieu's season started one week later, but it only took him one quarter to make an impact on the season. 

Mathieu secured his third multi-interception game of his career in the first quarter of the game. 

His first interception was returned for a touchdown to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead: 

Mathieu's second interception did not result in a Chiefs touchdown, but it may have prevented a Ravens score. 

He picked off Jackson in the end zone to end a Ravens drive:

