KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu apologized Saturday for social media comments directed towards Chiefs fans.
Mathieu said the Chiefs fan base "might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports" in response to a comment Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens made on an Instagram post.
"All we did was go to 3 AFC championship games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win in my first 3 years here so far," Hitchens said in the comments section of a post criticizing the Chiefs' defense. "Y'all fans will never be satisfied it's sad!"
On Saturday, Mathieu apologized and called it a frustrating mistake.
Comments:
Tyrann Mathieu apologizes for his social media comments, calls it a frustrating mistake, and emphasizes he's all in on Kansas City. @KCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fz1exkZVyn— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 30, 2021
More from Tyrann Mathieu on if this season's frustrations have changed his stance on staying in Kansas City past this year. @KCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ftTOZe99yC— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 30, 2021
“I haven't had the season I've wanted to have,” Mathieu said. "As a team, we could say the same. You know, frustration tends to build up. Obviously, people that really know me — teammates, people that I deal with in the community, even fans that I happen to come across at the gas station — I think all of these people can see me being a genuine person.
"Obviously, I shouldn’t have used those choices of words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. So, just looking forward to playing better, doing better and I think most importantly, not being a distraction to my team.”
The Chiefs are last in the AFC West, a division they have dominated in recent years. The biggest reason has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL — defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit is 26th against the pass, 27th against the run and 28th overall while allowing 29 points per game.
Mathieu has been among the most popular Chiefs since signing his $42 million, three-year deal, becoming a Pro Bowl regular and one of the league's best safeties. And while he made it clear during the offseason that he hoped to sign an extension to stay in Kansas City, the sides so far have been unable to come to an agreement.
“These are emotional guys that love being Chiefs. They take a lot of pride in it and they take pride in each other,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, when asked about how players such as Mathieu respond to fans on social media.
