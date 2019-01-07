Video shows worker hit by car outside Kansas City restaurant; driver sought

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run after security video showed a worker hit by a car outside a Kansas City taco shop early Sunday morning.
Police said the incident took place outside TikiTaco located at 1710 West 39th Street just after 3 a.m.
In the video, the worker, identified as Kaitlynn Conner, was walking to a car parked outside the restaurant to bring an order.
Conner was walking to the driver’s side door when a west-bound vehicle came down the street and hit her and the customer’s car before speeding on down the street.
The video then showed a passerby come across the street to try and help the struck worker.
Police said Conner was thrown 8 to 10 feet from the collision. When officers arrived on scene, they found Conner, who told them she had been hit and was suffering from extreme back pain.
Medical personnel took Conner to an area hospital for treatment. She posted early Monday morning that she broke four bones in her back.
Police searched the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate it. Investigators said that appears that the driver did not attempt to stop at any time after the crash.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
