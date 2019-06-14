KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The moment a bus driver was fighting to protect herself from a passenger who was beating her with a baseball bat was caught on camera.
The entire attack was captured by surveillance cameras inside the bus. We want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
Now, the accused attacker is in jail facing charges.
In the video, a woman can be seen pushing another woman in a wheelchair off a KCATA bus on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. near 12th and Grand Avenue in KC.
After arguing with the bus driver about which stop to get off at, prosecutors say Kenjdra Riley spit on the driver.
Then, she reached into the back of the wheelchair she was pushing and grabbed a baseball bat. She lunged at the driver and hit her over and over again.
According to court records, the attack fractured the driver’s nose, injured her left eye, and left bruises and contusions on her face and head. The blows were so violent that the driver’s hearing aid was knocked out and her glasses were shattered.
Officers arrested Riley a few blocks away from the scene of the attack near 10th and Main.
Riley has been charged with assault and armed criminal action.
A spokesperson for the union that represents KCATA bus drivers said they hope the attacker and the man who helped her get the bat back are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The union president said the KCATA will replace the driver’s glasses and hearing aid. She will be offered counseling.
