JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Investigators say 33-year-old Scott Janner met a 13-year-old on Snapchat. He pretended to be 17 and convinced her to meet him outside her Michigan home.
When they met face to face, she hesitated, and investigators say he pulled her into his car.
Michigan investigators say Janner then drove her to the St. Charles Motel where he sexually assaulted her. When her mom discovered she was missing, she called her daughters best friend for answers.
“Thank God this best friend told our victim's mother what she knew so that the mom could go and get her daughter,” Bill Federspiel, a Saginaw County Sheriff, said.
The mother called 911 and drove straight to the motel with family members. She told the motel owner a stranger had her daughter inside room 20.
“She was put into the bathroom and she was prevented from leaving,” Melissa Hoover, a Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor, said.
“I was not going to let him go. I had a frantic mother,” Marcus Kelley, the St. Charles Motel Owner, stated.
Surveillance cameras show the man trying to escape.
“No, you are not. I got you. You are staying here. You are staying here until police come,” Kelley described she said to Janner.
“I went and slammed my fist really hard on that hood right in front of his window. That startled him enough,” Kelley stated.
Kelley then grabbed the steering wheel through an open window causing the car to crash into a snow bank. Investigators arrived and arrested Janner.
“I just did what I had to do,” Kelley voiced.
Wednesday, a Michigan judge denied bond for Janner who is facing seven felonies including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.
“Shout out to those individuals,” Federspiel said.
The Saginaw County Sheriff is grateful Kelley and the girl’s family intervened.
“To thank them for their act of heroics, if you will to step in and save the day,” Federspiel voiced.
Investigators in Michigan are looking into whether Janner had contact with other young girls in other states.
They say Janner is already under investigation in Kansas in an ongoing case.
If anyone has further information about Janner, please contact Detective Biniecki at 989-790-5442.
