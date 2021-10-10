Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There was some Royalty in the Chiefs Kingdom before Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills showdown. 

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was the Drum Honoree before the game. 

Salvy had a historic season for the Royals, slugging 48 home runs and driving in 121 runs. He led Major League Baseball in both of those categories. 

 

