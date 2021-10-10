KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There was some Royalty in the Chiefs Kingdom before Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills showdown.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was the Drum Honoree before the game.
Salvy had a historic season for the Royals, slugging 48 home runs and driving in 121 runs. He led Major League Baseball in both of those categories.
Here's video of Perez:
#Royals slugger @SalvadorPerez15 gets the Arrowhead crowd going on Sunday Night Football. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/BUCWF1LIV7— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 11, 2021
