Royals welcome Blue Jays home
Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals welcomed back Toronto's baseball fans with a video tribute on Friday. 

For the first time in 670 days, the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday played a home baseball game in Canada. 

COVID-19 restrictions in Canada kept the Blue Jays in the United States for the past 670 days. 

Toronto had played "home" games in Buffalo and Florida the past two seasons until Friday. 

The video is below: 

