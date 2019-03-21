KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There will be a little extra sunshine in Kansas City on Thursday.
It might not be the weather, but Justin Timberlake is in town.
Patients and staff at Children's Mercy Hospital made a video for Timberlake, hoping he will swing by to see all the children at the hospital and give them a little "good soul in their feet."
Timberlake was originally set to perform back in December, but the concert was postponed because he injured his vocal cords. He performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.