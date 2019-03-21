2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2

Justin Timberlake performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

 (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There will be a little extra sunshine in Kansas City on Thursday.

It might not be the weather, but Justin Timberlake is in town.

Patients and staff at Children's Mercy Hospital made a video for Timberlake, hoping he will swing by to see all the children at the hospital and give them a little "good soul in their feet."

Timberlake was originally set to perform back in December, but the concert was postponed because he injured his vocal cords. He performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center.

