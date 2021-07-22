KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is hoping you could identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
Police say the homicide happened June 8 in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
A man was shot and killed in the area on that day.
Below is video of the person of interest police are looking for:
