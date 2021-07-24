KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Best first pitch ever?
Former Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, on hand for Alex Gordon Night at Kauffman Stadium, had a special ceremonial first pitch.
Gordon delivered his first pitch from left field to his former teammate, catcher Salvador Perez.
Watch below:
How bout this for a ceremonial first pitch. Alex Gordon says heck with the mound, I'm gonna throw a strike from freakin left field. Would expect nothing less from the #Royals legend. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/bho3YKBQpW— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) July 24, 2021
Gordon was thankful for the support Kansas City gave him during his career.
"I was a little kid in Nebraska coming to these games sitting up in the nose bleeds," Gordon said to fans in the crowd. "To spend 14 years with you guys and all the love and support you guys gave me over my career, words can't express how much you guys mean to me. All of you. I love you guys."
