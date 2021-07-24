Tigers Royals Baseball

Former Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, left, is presented his eighth Gold Glove by Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Best first pitch ever? 

Former Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, on hand for Alex Gordon Night at Kauffman Stadium, had a special ceremonial first pitch. 

Gordon delivered his first pitch from left field to his former teammate, catcher Salvador Perez. 

Watch below: 

Gordon was thankful for the support Kansas City gave him during his career. 

"I was a little kid in Nebraska coming to these games sitting up in the nose bleeds," Gordon said to fans in the crowd. "To spend 14 years with you guys and all the love and support you guys gave me over my career, words can't express how much you guys mean to me. All of you. I love you guys."

