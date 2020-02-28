KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting near the Kansas City Police Central Patrol Division at 1200 Linwood Blvd.
The shooting left one victim with life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Police believe they know who the suspect is, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
