KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The victim of an attempted carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas was shot at on Sunday. 

The police chief tweeted about the incident around 11 a.m. and said that there had been an attempted carjacking at 22nd and Metropolitan. 

The suspect shot at the victim. 

The suspect is a heavy set black man who is wearing a white shirt and black jeans. He was last seen running south on Ruby. 

If you see the suspect, you are asked to call 911.

