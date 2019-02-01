OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are investigating a stabbing in the area of 79th Street and Grant.
The stabbing happened around 9:35 a.m. on Friday, emergency dispatch said.
The victim is in stable condition.
There's no immediate information about a suspect or suspects in the case.
The crime scene is close in proximity to Comanche Elementary School and Shawnee Mission West High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.