OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after multiple gunshots fired in Overland Park struck and injured a man late Tuesday evening.
Officers were called just before midnight to a report of a gunshot victim laying in the street near West 79th and Farley streets.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect description was immediately released.
The Overland Park Police Department urges anyone with any information to call them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
