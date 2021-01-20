KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian vice president of the United States of America. During her acceptance speech in November, VP Harris said “I may be the first woman to hold this office, but I won’t be the last.”
University of Kansas professor Teri Finneman says Wednesday's Inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of paving the way for other women to have a seat at the table.
Finneman says for centuries women have been fighting to be treated as equal citizens, especially women of color. During Wednesday’s ceremony, she was reminded of the words spoken at the Women’s Rights Convention in 1848, 'that all men and women are created equal.'
“I think that today with the swearing in of Kamala Harris, you see those ideals finally being fulfilled,” said Finneman.
Kamala Harris’ historic moment was also special for Twyla Woods-Buford, the Midwestern Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She says it was a big day for the sisterhood; Harris is an AKA. Woods-Buford met Harris a couple of years ago at a conference and encouraged her to set her sights on the White House.
Woods-Buford said it was an emotional day for women of color, ”Today, there were many tears shed, as she was sworn in. It was a moment that I think all of us looked to her and said ‘Wow, it is possible. It is real.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha declared January 20th as Kamala D. Harris Day. To honor her, members are encouraged to wear pink and pearls, the official symbols of AKA. When asked what she thought of Harris wearing the sorority’s elegant pearls with her iconic converse shoes, Woods-Buford chuckled and said, “we will all wear them with her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.