KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcycle club made up of veterans and first responders is riding from Kansas City all the way to Washington D.C. It’s all for a good cause.
Shepherd’s Motorcycle Club is raising money for FISH, Friends in Service of Heroes. FISH supports both veterans and first responders in need.
The group is escorting two World War II veterans to the capital for a Secret Service tour of the White House, a dinner with the Secret Service on the Chesapeake Bay cruise, and a visit the WWII Memorial.
The trip means a lot to the two veterans, Max Deweese, 98, and Jerry Ingram, 94. Both men served in the Marine Corps during WWII.
“I wish that everybody realized the sacrifices that have been made for the probably three generations of young people,” DeWeese said.
He fought in Battles of Guadalcanal and Saipan.
Ingram was a tank commander at Iwo Jima at the age of 16. He lied about his age to be able to fight for his country.
“I fought so that my children’s children could be free. And they are free. Now the young folks are doing the same thing, they’re all volunteers just like we were. America didn’t just happen, it was a lot of sacrifice and devotion by a lot of wonderful people,” Ingram said.
Upon returning from the ride to Washington D.C, Shepherd’s Motorcycle Club will continue to raise money at Worth Harley Davidson with an auction, raffle and live music on July 27th at 3pm.
The money will go towards purchasing a service dog for a local veteran or first responder in need.
Information:
Facebook Event page: The Long Road Home 19'
www.shepherdsmc.com (Donations and information)
Worth Harley Davidson at 3pm Saturday July 27th auction items, 50/50 raffle and music by Michelle Hawkins and the Moonshiners
Benefiting Friends In Service Of Heroes www.friendsinserviceofheroes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.