Veteran connects with family of fallen soldier after finding KIA bracelet

One person's trash is Andy Lyon's greatest treasure.
He found it in 2010 on a routine trip to the dumpster outside the Springfield, MO apartments where he used to live.
"I was just taking out the trash," Lyon recalls. "I used to be amazed at how these college students would just dump their furniture and move on."
He remembers spotting the glint of a metal band, then standing there looking it at it for a few minutes. It was an unscathed bracelet.
The first thing that caught his eye was the name on it.
"It said SPC Joel Bertoldie, Operation Iraqi Freedom," he said.
Lyon, a former member of the US Air Force, knew what he had in his hands when he saw the letters that followed -- "KIA" -- the abbreviation for Killed in Action.
He knew he couldn't let it end up in a landfill.
"It was just a veteran thing, you know?" he explained.
Lyon also remembers going through a difficult time in his life when he discovered the bracelet. He said he struggled with hopelessness after a difficult divorce.
"I don't think anything else could have gone wrong at that time," he said. "I just had a head full of my own problems."
When Lyon looks back on that day, he says finding it changed his life.
Something about the bracelet brought him a sense of peace he hadn't felt in a long time. He took it home and hung it on one of his hunting trophies. Months later he began wearing it as a sign of respect for Bertoldie. He began thinking about the soldier more and more frequently.
Eventually, he decided to take the bracelet on a hunting trip. Then he wore it to a concert. Then Lyon began wearing it as a necklace, taking it everywhere with him.
" I never packed it away and I never forgot about him," he said.
For the past several years, Lyon has felt determined to show SPC Bertoldie the good life. He made sure to show the necklace to country stars at concerts. Lyon has a collection of selfies with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and several other artists.
He started thinking of the bracelet as more than an engraved strip of metal. To him, it represented Joel's spirit riding with Lyon on his motorcycle or clapping along with him to "On the Road Again."
The experiences were good for Lyon, too. He called it a "spiritual journey."
"Those were some fun times I was able to share with Joel," Lyon said.
Eventually, the Springfield man began to wonder about SPC Bertoldie's life. He said when he picked up the bracelet he pictured a young soldier with dark hair, an intuition that turned out to be correct.
He also imagined that he had found the bracelet in the dumpster because Bertoldie didn't have any family back home. This intuition turned out to be wrong.
SPC Bertoldie was the first soldier killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom from the Kansas City Metro Area. In downtown Independence, MO, Bertoldie is memorialized in a statue and a stone monument.
His mother, Debi Bertoldie, still misses her son dearly. She keeps a box of pictures of her son--many of which were taken on a disposable camera she sent with him when he was deployed.
"He was fun loving and adventurous," Bertoldie recalls. "He loved living on the edge."
In early 2018 Bertoldie received a facebook message from Lyon, a stranger. Lyon had found Debi with the help of a fellow veteran. He wanted to share his story with Bertoldie's family.
It was the way Lyon talked about Bertoldie's son that struck her most.
"He referred to Joel as a human," she said. "he referred to Joel as being with him."
Lyon and Bertoldie arranged a meeting in July. They met at Bertoldie's memorial in Independence, with several other family members, including Joel's son Jesse.
"I feel like I'm meeting one of Joel's best friends," Bertoldie told Lyon.
Lyon thought the bracelet he'd found might have been lost. The Bertoldies have several just like it. They don't know how this one ended up in Springfield. Joel's mother calls it a mystery.
"To me it means Joel was meant to by in Andy's life and that his spirit is with Andy," she said.
Later that weekened at an annual event called Herofest, Bertoldie presented Lyon with an award for honoring her son.
Lyon intended to return the bracelet to the Bertoldies. Debi asked him to keep it.
"This has just been an amazing story that this man just found this bracelet," she said.
SPC Bertoldie has stayed around Lyon's neck for years now. The Springfield native truly believes discovering it changed his life. He believes there is more good things in store for him and Joel.
"I will forever be grateful to Joel Lynn Bertoldie," Lyon said.
