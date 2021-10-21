VERNON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Vernon County man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Dustin Jones, 38, was arrested and formally charged by prosecutors with one count of false impersonating of a law enforcement officer.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was calling citizens and identifying himself as a detective in an effort to gain information about the whereabouts of a second person.
An actual detective reached out to both numbers and the accused identified himself as a detective once again.
Jones was taken into custody after the department responded to the location of where the phone call was coming from.
