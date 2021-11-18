Eric DeValkenaere

Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The verdict in the case of Kansas City Police Department detective Eric DeValkenaere will be announced Friday afternoon. 

DeValkenaere is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2019 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb.

Judge J. Dale Youngs will decide if he is guilty or innocent of the charges he faces.

During closing arguments, prosecutors told the judge he must find DeValkenaere guilty because he did not have permission or warrant to enter private property where he shot Lamb.

DeValkenaere’s defense attorneys argued DeValkenaere must be found innocent because the officers had reasonable suspicion and a duty to investigate Lamb because he was chasing after another vehicle driven by a woman Lamb dated at speeds of 60-90 miles per hour.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.