KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The verdict in the case of Kansas City Police Department detective Eric DeValkenaere will be announced Friday afternoon.
DeValkenaere is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2019 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb.
Judge J. Dale Youngs will decide if he is guilty or innocent of the charges he faces.
During closing arguments, prosecutors told the judge he must find DeValkenaere guilty because he did not have permission or warrant to enter private property where he shot Lamb.
DeValkenaere’s defense attorneys argued DeValkenaere must be found innocent because the officers had reasonable suspicion and a duty to investigate Lamb because he was chasing after another vehicle driven by a woman Lamb dated at speeds of 60-90 miles per hour.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
