LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The streets are clearing up, but the snow took its toll on drivers.
With less repair technicians in the industry, it could mean people wait longer for their car to be fixed.
“Ran into the car port with the hatch open. So, bent that in half,” said Mark Williams, Needed Car Repaired.
Williams was trying to help a woman out of the snow when he wrecked his wife’s car.
“Well, at first I thought it was snow,” explained Williams. “I (saw) it and I was like, oh no!”
Williams was waiting at McCarthy Auto Collison Repair in Lee’s summit.
They’re busy with bumpers, car bumpers, at every stage are all over the shop.
In nearly 48 hours, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to almost 350 crash calls.
Managers at the repair shop say they’ll see damaged cars roll in over the next few weeks.
But are there enough technicians to fix damaged cars?
Experts at Metropolitan Community College say there is a shortage industry wide.
“And it seems like there are a lot of technicians that are 50 and older or 30 and younger,” said Rory Perrodin, Instructor at MCC Longview Campus.
Perrodin says there is a big need for skilled mechanics and repairmen.
After weather like we had over the weekend, Perrodin said, “It slows everything down. So, it gets to the point where the shops are completely filled up. And there’s not enough technicians to do the work.”
Perrodin says some shops locally are willing to pay a $10,000 signing bonus for good technicians.
