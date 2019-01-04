KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were broken into at three separate apartment complexes.
On Friday morning at about 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Parvin Road and NE Antioch Road.
When they arrived, they found about 25 vehicles that had been broken into.
Most victims said nothing was taken from their vehicles, but that someone had gone through them.
The suspects were described as three black males who were wearing black, grey, and white hoodies, respectively. They were driving a dark Cadillac.
Detectives knocked on doors in the area in an attempt to find witnesses and surveillance video.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
