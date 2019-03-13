KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man eating dinner in his Kansas City home heard a loud noise in his garage and came to find out his car fell into a hole.
A man was eating an early dinner in his house on Wednesday just before 4 P.M. in the 7200 block of Richmond Avenue when he heard a loud noise come from his garage.
The man went to his garage where he had parked his Cadillac sedan to find out that it had fallen through a large hole his garage floor.
There were no injuries in this incident.
