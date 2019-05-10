LEE'S SUMMIT MO (KCTV) -- A vehicle flipped on its top just inches from the edge of a bridge in Lee's Summit.
The driver walked away from the wreck but in handcuffs. Officials say the man was driving with no license and no insurance.
Authorities say the vehicle lost control about 1:10 p.m. Friday on eastbound Colbern and overturned. Luckily, the car didn't go over the rail onto a busy Interstate 470 below.
Traffic on I-470 was shut down as crews removed that car, but it is back open.
