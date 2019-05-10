A vehicle flipped on its top just inches from the edge of a bridge in Lee's Summit.

LEE'S SUMMIT MO (KCTV) -- A vehicle flipped on its top just inches from the edge of a bridge in Lee's Summit.

The driver walked away from the wreck but in handcuffs. Officials say the man was driving with no license and no insurance. 

Authorities say the vehicle lost control about 1:10 p.m. Friday on eastbound Colbern and overturned. Luckily, the car didn't go over the rail onto a busy Interstate 470 below.

Traffic on I-470 was shut down as crews removed that car, but it is back open.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.