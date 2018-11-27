JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A fire on a car-hauler shut down traffic on northbound Interstate 35 near Interstate 635 Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic was backed up all the way to the Johnson Drive exit due to the fire.
Fire crews were on scene before 1 p.m. There currently is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story, refresh page for the latest details.
