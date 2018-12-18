FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Vaping is becoming the new dangerous trend among teens. Right now it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Vaping is now the second most-used substance used by teens, second to only alcohol.
Tuesday, the U.S. Surgeon General is expected to address the problem and the negative health consequences associated with the products.
Vaping involves using an electric cigarette, hookah or similar device to inhale vapors or aerosols.
It could contain substances such as nicotine, marijuana or flavoring.
A new report found nearly 18 percent of eighth graders, more than 32 percent of 10th graders and more than 37 percent of 12th graders reported vaping in the past year.
Doctor say vaping is appealing to teens because they don’t think there’s any harm and are therefore willing to experiment with it.
"I think they're attracted because it's new,” said Dr. Wilson Compton. “There also may be some technology in the later devices, like the Juul device, that may appeal to teens because of the technology and the way it's constructed and the ease with which it can be hidden. Those are things that might make it appealing to teens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.