BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Homeowners are left cleaning up a big mess after vandals leave behind a trail of expensive damage in one Blue Springs neighborhood.
Police think all the incidents are connected. They happened within a few hours of each other on Sunday and happened within a few blocks of Missouri Highway 7 and Duncan Road.
Most of the people were just minding their own business.
Clean pickup truck was the only thing Scott St. Clair was looking for at the car wash.
“When I pulled into the vacuum bay there was three guys. One of them wasn't very nice about a hand gesture,” he said.
St. Clair thought he might have done something to upset the young men.
“I said, ‘Did I do something wrong?’” St. Clair said.
He says the group acted like they were picking a fight.
“They said, 'Why don't you just get out of here?’ So, I did,” St. Clair said.
St. Clair says they were driving a silver Nissan Altima. He thinks they followed him to his house. He saw it speeding by a little later, then his son noticed the truck.
“My son said someone shot my window,” St. Clair said.
He outside and saw shattered glass and a BB-sized hole.
And St. Clair wasn't the only one.
“I was scared. I was shaking,” Leslie Mills said.
The same car roared past Mills in traffic Sunday popping a shot into her window.
“Why would you do that to someone who has nothing to do with you?” she questioned.
Earlier in the day, someone shot several BBs into Tammy and Mark Fisher's house.
“Total disrespect. Their mothers and fathers didn't teach them,” Mark Fisher said.
Combined those incidents add up to thousands of dollars in damage.
“It's disturbing. You just have to hope you're not a target,” St. Clair said.
Police say the descriptions they've been getting all match the Altima, and the three young white males.
Detectives are asking businesses and homes to check their surveillance cameras to see if they have video or pictures of the group.
