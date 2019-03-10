KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian has been struck by a van in KCMO.
Police said that a pedestrian was struck by a van on 39th and Wyoming Sunday at 3:38 PM.
The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Officials have not confirmed the extent of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online for updates.
