JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence School District employee is facing felony sex and pornography charges that involve someone younger than 17 years old.
Meghann N. Wells, 30, has been charged with possession of child pornography, second-degree statutory sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon, and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
According to court records, on Feb. 28 police were told about sexual activity between a child under 17-years-old and Wells.
During a forensic interview with the Child Protection Center, the victim said that Wells and the victim had sent and received sexually explicit photos and videos and that they had had sexual contact in 2018.
Wells told police about exchanging sexually explicit videos and photos with the victim and having sexual contact with the victim in 2018.
After Wells was escorted from Van Horn High School, where she was a counselor, police found a loaded handgun in her purse.
Her bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent.
Just after 7 p.m. Friday, the Independence School District sent out a statement saying Wells no longer worked for the district.
"When an allegation was reported to a staff member, the district followed protocol by reporting this to the Missouri Children’s Division and contacting police. The employee no longer works for our district.”
