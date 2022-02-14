BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) – Hundreds of Valentines have poured in for residents of Cedarhurst Senior Living in Blue Springs.
It all started with a Facebook post that went viral.
“I did not expect how much views and shares and likes because we post all the time,” said Alexus Wiley, Life Enrichment Coordinator.
Delbert Brock, a resident of Cedarhurst lost his wife on Valentine’s Day in 2011. He said he uses the holiday as a time to remember their 54 years of love.
“When it comes around, I think of all the good things about her. She deserves it,” said Brock.
Barbara Fears also lives at Cedarhurst. Her husband lived there with her until his death in 2020. They were married for 61 years.
She said getting support from Cedarhurst is what’s kept her going.
“I really miss him. But all the nice people and staff are all very pleasant and make it nice for us,” she said.
It’s because of Cedarhurst that they’ll have an abundance of valentines from as near as Independence to as far as New York.
Fears said the love they’re receiving is heartwarming.
Brock said it’s important to remember what the day is all about.
“I think Valentine’s Day is good for all of us if we look at with the attitude that it does represent love,” he said.
