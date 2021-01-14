Yes, you can still get infected with Covid-19 after being vaccinated. Here's why

Nurse Sandra Lindsay received the second dose of a Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 4 in New York City. She will not be immediately immune.

 Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here's a look at where metro residents can find information on the coronavirus vaccine:

  • Kansas City: Residents can fill out a survey for a vaccine here
  • Jackson County: Residents can fill out a vaccine survey here
  • Wyandotte County: Residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS., can fill out an information sheet here
  • Johnson County: JoCo does not have a public sign up sheet online at this time, but you can monitor updates here
  • Platte County: More information on the vaccine process can be found here. No list exists at this time. 
  • Kansas: You can find updates on the state's process here
  • Missouri: Vaccine updates can be found here

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.