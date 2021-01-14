KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here's a look at where metro residents can find information on the coronavirus vaccine:
- Kansas City: Residents can fill out a survey for a vaccine here.
- Jackson County: Residents can fill out a vaccine survey here.
- Wyandotte County: Residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS., can fill out an information sheet here.
- Johnson County: JoCo does not have a public sign up sheet online at this time, but you can monitor updates here.
- Platte County: More information on the vaccine process can be found here. No list exists at this time.
- Kansas: You can find updates on the state's process here.
- Missouri: Vaccine updates can be found here.
