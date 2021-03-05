INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An event in Independence Friday that provided 600 more COVID-19 vaccinations brought our attention to a volunteer group without whom many of these clinics just wouldn’t be possible.
From folks with no medical background to people like retired nurse Betty Boyd, there were 32 volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps of Greater Kansas City who helped make the clinic happen.
“I worked at Children’s Mercy for 47 years,” said Boyd. “I retired eight years ago.”
Volunteering is important to her. She volunteers one day each week at Children’s Mercy Hospital. She had to put a pause on her volunteer work at Powell Gardens. When vaccination efforts began, she started asking pharmacies if they were taking nurse volunteers. They were not. Then she found MRCKC.
She joined about a month ago.
“I wanted to be a part of solving the problem,” she said. “And I love to be with people, so this gives me an opportunity to talk to people.”
Her gregarious disposition was on full display as patients came in and out of her area.
“I didn’t even feel that,” one woman remarked after Boyd removed the needle from her arm.
“Well, good,” Boyd replied with a chuckle. “I don’t intend for you to feel it. I worked too long giving kids shots.”
The MRCKC isn’t new. It’s been around for years, but the pandemic has boosted its volunteer base. It’s grown from 60 people in March of last year to more than 1,500 today.
“It’s just an incredible corps of folks who are used all over the region, but it’s coordinated here in Independence,” said Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.
Jan Leone came Friday with her husband to get vaccinated.
“I was prepared for long lines and total disorganization. I was incredibly impressed with their organization and how efficient everything is running here,” she said.
She was so impressed that before she left, she asked about helping to give the shots.
“I’m retired, but I’m a registered nurse. I wanted to know if I could help,” Leone said.
She went home with information on how to apply. And so it grows.
Boyd plans to continue with the group even post-pandemic.
“I was glad that I found them,” she said.
The Medical Reserve Corps began nationally after 9/11, with a focus on disaster response.
After the COVID-19 crisis has subsided, Boyd is prepared to hand out food and water after floods and storms.
If you’re interested in volunteering for the MRCKC, you can find information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.