KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A fire was reported in KCMO where a house was fully involved.
At 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, a house was fully involved in a fire on the 400 block of Monroe Ave on the city’s northeast side.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the flames were through the roof.
Authorities said that the fire was under control at 9:53 p.m.
Reporters say that the house was vacant and has been for some time.
Authorities say that the house will need to be demolished.
