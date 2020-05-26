KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The USS Kansas City has arrived at its home port in San Diego.
It will be administratively commissioned as planed on June 20.
“Whilst I’m sad the city has to wait a bit longer to celebrate the commissions of the USS Kansas City, we are used to waiting for great things," U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II said. "We will continue to support the ship and its sailors and look forward to the day we can give them the proper celebration and recognition they deserve.”
The United States Navy and USS Kansas City Commissioning Committee are working to schedule a public celebration of the ship.
The public celebration was also previously planned for June 20, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.