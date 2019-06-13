KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The USDA finally made a decision on where to move operations outside of Washington D.C. and hundreds of jobs are coming to the Kansas City metro, but what does that really mean for you or the rest of the area?
Kansas City can say it is staying at the center of agriculture.
“How do you sum up Kansas City?” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “It’s everything ag. Obviously, it has a history of agriculture but also has modern technology.”
Perdue said Kansas City is a win-win for two divisions to make the move to the metro.
“We’ve got a different growing world and a different consumer base out there for food products today," he said. "It’s very important that we modernize the USDA."
More than 500 jobs will be coming to the KC area.
The USDA is looking at locations that already have buildings ready to go. Some are in Kansas and a few are in Missouri.
The locations have something in common: They have a lot of businesses, restaurants and retail nearby.
Right now, places like Renner Ridge in Lenexa, the Sprint Campus in Overland Park, and Crown Center are being considered as possible options.
“You’re going to have people living on both sides of the state line,” said Blake Schreck, President Lenexa Chamber of Commerce. “You’re going to have people shopping and doing all kinds of business there.”
“Those workers that are coming are going to have to buy houses, their kids are going to have to go to school,” said Tara Markley with K-State Research and Extension in Johnson County.
Right now, the jobs coming to KC are going to be filled by current employees of the USDA.
Secretary Perdue said he expects the new facilities to be open here in the fall.
