LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Current Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone and kissing a student when he was the head coach at Louisiana State University.
USA Today reports that Miles was barred from having one-on-one contact with female students at LSU following a 2013 sexual harassment probe by the university.
The report from LSU found that Miles did not have sexual relations with any of the women on campus, but did cite his behavior as inappropriate.
Miles strongly denied kissing the girl, according to the report obtained by USA Today.
"Moreover, as a result of the investigation’s findings, LSU issued Miles a letter of reprimand and required him to sign forms stating that he had read and understood the school’s policies," USA Today reports. "The university also ordered him to stop hiring student employees to babysit, cease being alone with them, and attend eight, one-hour sessions with an attorney and pay for it out of his own pocket."
The University of Kansas said it is in the process of evaluating the document.
“Due to the ongoing litigation, KU was not provided a copy of the Taylor Porter report prior to its publication in the USA Today article," KU said in a statement to KCTV5 News. "We are in the process of reviewing the 34-page document. We are also aware that LSU is issuing an additional report tomorrow and we will wait to comment further until we have reviewed both documents."
You can read the full report here.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
