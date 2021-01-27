KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wednesday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, an annual day to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and other victims of the Nazi regime.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. hit a four-decade high in 2019. Only 16 states require Holocaust education in school.
Some tools to assist with Holocaust education is coming to Kansas City. 'Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.' is coming to Union Station in June of this year. That is in partnership with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education in Leawood, Kansas.
The Pope Wednesday morning said that to remember the Holocaust is a sign of humanity, a sign of civility, a condition for a better future of peace and fraternity and to to be careful that these things do not happen again.
