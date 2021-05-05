LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) -- A California sheriff’s deputy was subject to a barrage of racial slurs after he pulled over a woman for using her cellphone while driving. The deputy recorded the racist rant on his personal camera.
The driver unleashed a series of anti-police and racist slurs at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy when he pulled her over for being on her cell phone on April 23.
In video, the driver can be heard accusing the deputy of harassing her and claimed he pulled over “because you’re a murderer.” The woman denied being on her cell phone while driving but was recording the encounter with the deputy.
“I was recording you because you scared me,” the woman said. She also called for the deputy’s supervisor as the dispute escalated, with her proceeding to call him “murderer” multiple times.
When told to sign the citation, the woman told the deputy, “Here you go, Mexican rapist. You’re always going to be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that, don’t you? You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be.”
Sheriff Alex Villanueva praised the deputy for his response. "God bless him. Totally unflappable, no matter what she threw at him, he didn't take the bait, he was very calm, very professional,” he said.
A former Los Angeles Police Department officer who is now a Los Angeles City councilman said the encounter demonstrates a disturbing trend. "The attitude towards police is becoming more and more hostile, more and more combative, more and more resistant. Police officers are there to protect and serve - not to be mocked, not to be humiliated, not to be attacked by people,” said Dennis Zine.
The woman was cited for using a cell phone while driving.
