BICKNELL, UTAH (CBS) -- Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell in Utah, on July 6, to repopulate them with marine life.
As the lakes are located in remote areas of the United States, releasing the fish by air is a more effective method of stocking the lakes, as there are difficulties maintaining sufficient oxygen levels when transporting them by vehicle over long distances.
Up to 35,000 young fish, called "fingerlings", can be released in a single aerial drop. Their smaller size, combined with a slowed fall from high altitude, results in a high survival rate, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Aerial fish stocking has been utilized in Utah since the 1950s, and has been used to fill over 200 remote lakes in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.