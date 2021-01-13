TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades.
Authorities executed a Kansas woman who strangled an expectant mother in Missouri and cut the baby from her womb.
Lisa Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Skidmore, Missouri.
She was the 11th prisoner executed since July, when President Donald Trump resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.
President-elect Joe Biden, a death penalty opponent, will be sworn-in next week.
A federal judge on Tuesday halted two other executions scheduled for this week after the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
