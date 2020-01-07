(CNN) -- A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
The Ukranian Airlines plane crashed due to technical difficulties, according to ISNA.
There is no immediate word on injures.
This is a developing story and will be updated
