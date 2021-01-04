KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- A British judge has rejected a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to America, ruling such a move would be "oppressive" by reason of his mental health.
UK judge denies US request to extradite Julian Assange
- Gina Bullard
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
The 49-year-old Australian has been charged in the US under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.
"I have decided that extradition would be oppressive and I order his discharge," judge Vanessa Baraitser said in her ruling Monday.
Despite ruling that Assange would be afforded a "fair trial" in the event of extradition to the United States, the judge considered that the "special administrative measures" Assange would most likely be held in would have a severe, negative impact on his mental health.
She added, "Mr. Assange's mental health would deteriorate causing him to commit suicide with the 'single minded determination' of his autism spectrum disorder. I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America."
The US said it would appeal against the decision and asked for the WikiLeaks founder to be remanded in custody while that process was ongoing.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Tags
Gina Bullard
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
At least two people have died in Kansas City just days apart. Their deaths are possibly linked to the freezing weather.
Most Popular
Articles
- Assistant prosecutor for Jackson County dies of the coronavirus
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Company releases video of 2020's worst red-light runners
- Former Odessa teacher and coach faces sexual misconduct charge involving students
- Woman's stabbing death marks Kansas City's first homicide of 2021
- Colorado identifies first known case of UK coronavirus variant in US
- 3-year-old boy, dog abandoned in cemetery 2 days before Christmas
- Stimulus checks on the way
- Teenager shot at the Independence Center, transported to the hospital
- Wife turns Alex Smith's leg brace into model of Super Bowl trophy
- Homeless man found dead during snow storm in Kansas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.